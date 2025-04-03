SLO County recognizes Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Month with community event

District Attorney Dan Dow is hosting a victims' advocacy event today, inviting community members to learn more about crime victims' rights.

The Board of Supervisors has officially designated the month of April as "Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Month. Today, the county will be hosting a community event to kick off the upcoming National Crime Victims' Rights Week, from April 6th and until the 12th.

"In this time of renewed criminal justice system reform, we must continue to shine a light on the victims of crime,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “I am once again encouraging others to join me in using ‘Criminal and Victim Justice System’ as the new descriptive term for our justice process. This will help to ensure that when we talk about improving our system, victims are not forgotten or put lower in priority.”

The event will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center at 11 a.m. in downtown San Luis Obispo, followed by a reception.