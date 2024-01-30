SLO County residents could get up to $10k for switching to cleaner burning devices

Residents in San Luis Obispo County can get up to $10,000 for switching to cleaner burning devices, county officials announced.

As part of the California Air Resources Board Woodsmoke Reduction Program, the SLO County Air Pollution Control District is offering a total of $289,000 in vouchers.

Low-income applicants can receive up to $10,000 for switching from an old fireplace or qualifying woodstove to an electric heat-pump or up to $5,000 to switch to a cleaner-burning wood stove or electric stove, according to the press release.

Eligible low-income applicants are given priority until April 12, 2024. After that deadline, the application will be open to all SLO County residents, regardless of income, for lower incentive levels.

Officials said the vouchers will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and applicants must work with a participating program vendor to purchase and complete their projects.

Click here for more information about the woodsmoke reduction program.

