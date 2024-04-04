SLO County Sheriff's Office holds award ceremony to recognize deputies' services

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held its award ceremony Wednesday to recognize some deputies for their dedication to the communities they serve.

Some of the awards presented included Lifesaving Awards to correctional deputies who rescued inmates at the jail who had attempted to commit suicide.

"Our biggest priority is the priority of life here in our department. And it's just something near and dear to me because I'm from the community, I am for the community," Carlos Rodriguez, one of the correctional deputy that received the Lifesaving Awards Wednesday, said. "I chose this job in this county because I grew up all my life here. I want to make sure that I'm giving back to my community and making a safer place for all."

A Distinguished Service Medal was also given to deputies involved in an incident in Avila Beach where a suspect held three people hostage and threatened to harm them. Officials said the deputies were about to make a dynamic entry into the room, free the hostages and arrest the suspect with no injuries to the hostage.