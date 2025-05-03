SLO County's first 805 Games is a winner!

Friday, May 2nd marked one of many "big games" for Special Olympians in SLO County, but the first year with a new name.

805 Games was previously known as the Special Olympics, but the event coordinators stepped down from hosting this year. So, a team of volunteers stepped in to create the first-ever 805 Games.

Kari Humecky, parent to experienced competitor Talan Humecky, said this year's games were just like those of the past.

“Everything feels almost exactly the same...the energy's a little bit calmer this year because we don't have the torch. But that really was the only thing that was different," Humecky said. "Everybody's here. Everybody's enjoying the same things.”

She shared what it would mean to her family if volunteers hadn't stepped in to continue the event.

“It would be a big letdown if we didn't have it...I think our community needs this," Humecky said. "These kids really enjoy this, and I think they need this, too.”

Another parent, Elena Martino Wishman, agreed.

“It would be hard because this is sort of our big event for the year that we are involved in with our son. And he participates. We see friends, we see the community, we see all sorts of people we’ve known over the years. So it would be a big loss not to have it in our lives," Martino Wishman said.

Humecky said watching her son stand on the podium brings her to tears.

“It's emotional. I mean, just watching him every year when you see them get that medal and you see that smile on their face and they shine," Humecky said. “Just to see them in this element that maybe they don't get to be in every day like other kids, it's really cool. It's really amazing.”

While the medals are a definite perk of the games, in his ten years of competing, Keith Alvarado has learned that this event means so much more.

“The most important part of Special Olympics is having a good time and seeing old friends and having your family watch you too," Alvarado said.