SLO Elks Lodge continues wildfire recovery efforts at Pancake Breakfast

Although the deadliest wildfires in Los Angeles County have been contained for over a week, local efforts to help its victims rebuild are still underway on the Central Coast.

The SLO Elks Lodge 322 and the Veterans Committee hosted a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning benefiting those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

For $15, community members could receive a cooked breakfast from volunteers at the event.

First responders were also invited to eat for free.

Yvonne Hampton, the American Legion Post 66 commander, told KSBY that she feels grateful to assist those in need.

"I feel wonderful that we're able to come together as a community and help out the fire victims because they've been going through such devastation. It's so sad to hear about all the sadness and devastation happening in the LA area," Hampton said.

Organizers say the funds from Saturday's event will go toward Elks Lodges in Los Angeles County that are focused on rebuilding.

For more information on the SLO Elks Lodge 322's upcoming events, you can visit the organization's website.