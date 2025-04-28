SLO Film Festival showcases strong comeback as it prepares to wrap up another season

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is wrapping up its week of celebrations, but there’s still time to catch some of the excitement.

“What I’m hearing from folks is that they’re seeing really healthy, big audiences for films,” said Skye McLennan, executive director of the festival and the SLO Film Center. “We had a lot more filmmakers attending Q&As, and overall, I’m hearing this is the best fest yet.”

Film fans packed venues across San Luis Obispo last week and over the weekend as the festival highlighted independent filmmaking and local talent. With screenings, workshops, and special events, organizers say the festival is proof that moviegoing is making a comeback.

“We’ve really expanded our program to reach a new kind of audience and host some really different events. I think people are noticing that and bringing new faces into the fold,” McLennan said.

With more than 100 films ranging from short films to documentary features, McLennan noted there were several sold-out screenings.

“We just screened The Baltimorons and had a conversation with Jay Duplass at the Fremont [Theater], and he even commented on what a great audience it was. So yeah, we’re definitely making a comeback.”

Monday, the festival will showcase Central Coast filmmakers, and Tuesday night will feature the premiere screening of Coastal, the new Neil Young documentary. Tickets and the full schedule can be foundhere.

