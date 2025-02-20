SLO fire agencies to teach public about wildfire preparedness at this meeting

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo are inviting the public to learn about disaster readiness during the Wildfire Preparedness Community Meeting on March 1.

The meeting will reportedly focus on explaining why the fires were so destructive in Los Angeles, how local agencies are preparing for wildfires in SLO county, and educating the public on how residents and homeowners can better prepare for large-scale wildfires.

Officials say the meeting will also offer various resources to help citizens achieve that goal.

CAL FIRE, SLO County Office of Emergency Services, SLO County Sheriff, Red Cross, SLO County Fire Safe Council, and representatives from various local fire departments across the county will be in attendance.

Community members can attend the meeting at the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say a live stream will be also be broadcast on Facebook.