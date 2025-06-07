SLO Food Bank focusing on bridging the summer meal gap for children in need in the county

According to the SLO Food Bank, food insecurity in San Luis Obispo County has risen by 16% over the past year.

Officials say the non-profit is focusing on bridging the summer meal gap for children in need and raising awareness of food insecurity in the county.

As Hunger Awareness Day concluded on Friday at the SLO Food Bank, they gathered with volunteers who assembled hundreds of summer breakfast bags, each containing 21 nutritious meals for children in need.

According to the non-profit, each year, the Food Bank distributes over 6,500 bags of food throughout the summer months to fill the gap left by reduced access to school meals.

The SLO Food Bank reports that 25% of the people they serve are children.

“This year, we're really focused on working together to address the huge gap that families face over this summer when they don't have the amazing, nutritious school meals that their children normally get for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes even an afternoon snack,” said Molly Kern, the SLO Food Bank CEO. “That extra pressure on families over the summer is real.”

SLO Food Bank officials told KSBY News that the event also included guided tours of the Food Bank’s warehouse, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes look at operations required to address food insecurity in the county.

“Our Food Bank really relies on our community partners,” said Erik Justesen, a SLO Food Bank Board Member. “That's individuals and businesses, and other interested parties. We'd like to help to alleviate hunger in our county.”

KSBY News caught up with a volunteer who says he wanted to participate in Hunger Awareness Day and help those affected by food insecurity.

“I came down here to volunteer at a warehouse a couple of times to pack their bags. And I got more interested, and they told me that they were having this event, so I just wanted to participate and help,” said James Wilson, a San Luis Obispo resident.

