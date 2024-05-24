SLO Food Bank launches matching gift campaign

The SLO Food Bank is matching up to $500,000 in donations as it gears up for its annual Hunger Awareness Day.

New, recurring donors will have their donations instantly doubled thanks to funds coming from The Balay Ko Foundation.

The Foodbank's COO says it will mean a monthly $1 donation can provide 96 meals.

"Hunger is something that happens behind closed doors. You can't tell if your neighbor, your coworker, or maybe your child's friend is experiencing food insecurity. And so, one day a year, we really take an opportunity to share what's going on," said Molly Kern, SLO Food Bank COO.

Hunger Awareness Day is on June 7. Fundraising sites will be located across the county. Donations can also be made on the SLO Food Bank's website.