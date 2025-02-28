SLO Partners offers boot camp for aspiring aerospace technicians

There's a growing need for aerospace workers on the Central Coast, so SLO Partners is hosting a boot camp for people interested in a career in aerospace manufacturing.

“Aerospace is growing because of the Vandenberg industry. We have a hub here that not a lot of people know about so we have quite a few companies in the aerospace industry. It's really difficult to hire skilled people,” said Paula Mathias Fryer, SLO Partners Senior Director.

SLO Partners is working with ESAero in San Luis Obispo to host the six-week-long Aerospace Boot Camp offering manufacturing and aerospace training.

Students are learning skills like how to build and fly a drone, wire electronics, and use 3-D printers.

“There's a need in the county for all types of employees and aerospace is one of the current sectors that requested support from SLO Partners and the County Office [of Education] as well as Cuesta College and Cal Poly,” said James Brescia, San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools.

After the boot camp, graduates may have the opportunity to work at ESAero or other aerospace engineering companies around the area.

With 34 people currently enrolled, it’s their largest boot camp to date.

“They are filling jobs that are needed,” Mathis Fryer said.

SLO Partner’s first aerospace boot camp of the year is happening now but they’ll be hosting another one in June.

A Women in ManufacturingScholarship is also available, reducing the registration fee to $99, with a $500 stipend upon completion.

