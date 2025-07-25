SLO Repertory Theater receives $750k grant for new 'state-of-the-art' facility

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater (SLO REP) has received a $750,000 grant from the Hind Foundation for the construction of its new facility in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

According to theater representatives, the grant will fund the purchase and installation of lighting, sound, and technical equipment at the new theater.

"They've stepped up and really made what we're going to do inside the theater possible," Kevin Harris, the managing artistic director at SLO REP, said. "This gets us off on completely the right foot, day one of opening."

The new facility on Monterey Street is part of the city's vision for a new cultural arts district in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

"We knew when we began this project over 10 years ago with the City of SLO [...] that we wanted to build one of the nicest, most intimate destination regional theaters in the state of California, and we cannot wait to break ground next March," Harris said.

Over the last 14 months, SLO REP has reportedly raised more than $3.5 million in cash and pledges, bringing the fundraising total to over $20 million.

The new theater is scheduled to host its grand opening in July of 2027.