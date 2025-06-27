SLO Symphony looking for a young star conductor

The San Luis Obispo Symphony is seeking the next young music maestro to step into the spotlight at this summer’s "Pops by the Sea: Hollywood Hits!"

On August 30th, one lucky teen or young adult (ages 13 to 23) will have the chance to lead the symphony in a blockbuster-worthy performance at the Avila Beach Golf Course.

Do you know a rising star with a passion for music and a flair for leadership?

You can nominate them until August 1 for an opportunity to conduct the symphony in front of a live audience using this form: Youth Conductor Nomination

Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, stars, and Hollywood magic at Pops by the Sea!

For more information and tickets, visit slosymphony.org.