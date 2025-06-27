Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SLO Symphony looking for a young star conductor

The San Luis Obispo Symphony welcomed community members at their 41st annual Pops By The Sea concert on Saturday.
The San Luis Obispo Symphony is seeking the next young music maestro to step into the spotlight at this summer’s "Pops by the Sea: Hollywood Hits!"

On August 30th, one lucky teen or young adult (ages 13 to 23) will have the chance to lead the symphony in a blockbuster-worthy performance at the Avila Beach Golf Course.

Do you know a rising star with a passion for music and a flair for leadership?

You can nominate them until August 1 for an opportunity to conduct the symphony in front of a live audience using this form: Youth Conductor Nomination

Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, stars, and Hollywood magic at Pops by the Sea!

For more information and tickets, visit slosymphony.org.

