SLO Transit offers new options for reduced student bus fares

SLO Transit is offering more bus pass options for students this school year, all with reduced fares.

"We've had a 31-day pass that's been discounted for students for almost forever," said Alex Fuchs, Mobility Services Business Manager at the City of San Luis Obispo's Transit Division (SLO Transit).

Bus pass options for local students are now expanding. Fuchs says they made the change after hearing the 31-day passes did not fit everyone’s needs.

"In January, Council approved a 50% discount for one ride and 15 ride passes that we're really excited to bring to students," Fuchs said.

He says the passes are mostly used by Laguna Middle School students who don't have the school bus as an option.

"The district policy is that we pretty much draw a two-and-a-half-mile circle around middle school and high school, and we offer school bus services outside that. The Laguna Tipper is set up to help out that North Foothill Neighborhood, kind of the Bishops Peak area, because they're within that two-and-a-half-mile radius of Laguna," said Phillip Tarver, Transportation Supervisor for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

"Right now, we sell about 30, 31-day passes since the beginning of the year, and then the 15 we're at about 70 or 80," Fuchs said.

"I think it's a great idea, especially for families who don't have other means of transporting their kids from school," said Kiara Inman, a local mom.

"I think it's awesome," said Graham Yates, a local dad.

However, there was some concern about how bus staff ensure students make it to school.

"Making sure they understand what the route is, and where they get on and off," said Lisa Bugrova, a local mom.

SLO Transit recommends riding the route for the first time with your child.

"Try it, and you'll see how simple, easy, and inexpensive it is," Fuchs said.

Fare prices are:



$0.75 for a one-ride pass

$11.25 for a 15-ride pass

$25 for a 31-day pass

The Laguna Tipper bus route begins on August 15.

For more information on fares and how to purchase passes, click here.