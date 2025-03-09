Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

SLO Vets Hall recognizes female veterans at inaugural celebration, resource fair

Upcoming Women Veteran's Event VO.00_00_04_02.Still001.png
KSBY
Upcoming Women Veteran's Event VO.00_00_04_02.Still001.png
Posted

At the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, the very first "Honoring Her Service: Women Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair" was held on Saturday afternoon.

Female veterans from across the Central Coast came together to learn about local organizations, resources, and activities available to them.

Organizers also served free lunch to the attendees.

Debbi Dabin, an attendee at the celebration, told KSBY more about the purpose of the inaugural event.

“It was really to tell women what other things might be available that the men wouldn't even be thinking about. So, it was very interesting," Dabin said.

Organizers add that they hoped to build a community among female veterans on the Central Coast through the event.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community