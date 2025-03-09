SLO Vets Hall recognizes female veterans at inaugural celebration, resource fair

At the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall, the very first "Honoring Her Service: Women Veterans Celebration and Resource Fair" was held on Saturday afternoon.

Female veterans from across the Central Coast came together to learn about local organizations, resources, and activities available to them.

Organizers also served free lunch to the attendees.

Debbi Dabin, an attendee at the celebration, told KSBY more about the purpose of the inaugural event.

“It was really to tell women what other things might be available that the men wouldn't even be thinking about. So, it was very interesting," Dabin said.

Organizers add that they hoped to build a community among female veterans on the Central Coast through the event.