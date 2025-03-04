SLOPD announces Safety Enhancement Zone for St. Patrick’s Day

In an effort to discourage out-of-control St. Patrick’s Day partying, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced two upcoming Safety Enhancement Zones.

Safety Enhancement Zones are periods of time during which fines for violations related to noise, unruly gatherings, open containers, and public urination are doubled. Fines range from $700 to $1,000.

The St. Patrick’s Day Safety Enhancement Zones will be in place from midnight on Friday, March 7 through 7 a.m. on Monday, March 10, and from midnight on Friday, March 14 through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

On Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year, thousands of people gathered in neighborhood streets near Cal Poly, forcing the closure of several roads. Several cars were reported damaged and damage was also reported on campus in several housing facilities.

“The street party that has occurred over the past several years will not be allowed,” police said in a press release, adding that SLOPD will be in maximum deployment during the Safety Enhancement Zones.

This year, Cal Poly is hoping to draw party-goers away from the surrounding neighborhoods with a free on-campus music festival. “Morning on the Green – A Mustang Music Festival” will take place from 4-9 a.m. on Saturday, March 15 at the Cal Poly Sports Complex Lower Fields.