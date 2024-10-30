SLOPD doubles fines during Halloween safety enhancement zone starting Thursday

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has announced that residents must pay doubled fines for offenses committed during the Halloween safety enhancement zone this week.

The upcoming safety enhancement zone will begin Thursday at midnight and will last throughout the weekend until Monday at 7 a.m.

Authorities report that fines for public urination, open containers, noise, and unruly gatherings are doubled during this time.

According to SLOPD's webpage on the City of San Luis Obispo's website, a first violation for noise, public urination, and open container is $700. Officials add that a first violation for an unruly gathering costs $1000.

In a post on X, SLOPD tells community members to "Have fun, be safe, [and] make good choices."

The last safety enhancement zone occurred during the weekend before Halloween from Oct. 24-28.

These zones were amended in January, according to SLOPD.