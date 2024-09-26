SLO's National Drive Electric Week begins Thursday

The SLO Climate Coalition announced that the 7th annual National Drive Electric Week will take place in San Luis Obispo from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

Organizers say the week-long event aims to raise awareness for the benefits of electric and hybrid cars, trucks, bikes, and other vehicles.

“The city’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2035 is one of the most ambitious in the nation,” said Chris Read, Sustainability Manager, in a Monday press release. “To achieve that goal, we are creating roadways and communities that allow folks to walk, bike, and bus around town.”

The local events during National Drive Electric Week are presented by SLO Climate Coalition, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, and SLO County Air Pollution Control District, with financial support through a Clean Air Day grant.

The events include:

Electrify Your Life EV Showcase: Electric vehicles, including a SLO Transit EV Bus, will be on display on Broad Street at Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

SLO EV Ride & Drive: an Electric Vehicle “Ride and Drive” at the Madonna Inn on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mayor Erica A. Stewart will address attendees at noon.

The SLO Climate Coalition says the City of San Luis Obispo is “leading by example” with its own conversion to electric vehicles, including electric buses and 21 electric fleet vehicles. The city government is also investing in new publicly accessible charging stations, according to officials. High-power fast chargers are expected to be available at Johnson Park, Railroad Square, and Santa Rosa Park by the end of the year and at Calle Joaquin in early 2025, the coalition says.