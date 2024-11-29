Small Business Saturday deals begin early in downtown San Luis Obispo

Many local business owners say they are offering deals for Small Business Saturday and some of them start on Black Friday.

"This weekend we are celebrating Small Business Saturday all weekend," said Emily Butler, Chief Creative Officer and owner of the Ah Luis Store in San Luis Obispo.

Small businesses in downtown SLO aren’t focusing on Black Friday. Instead, store owners say they’re looking ahead to Small Business Saturday.

"It's kind of our big day of the year. It's our one big day to shine as small businesses and downtown SLO has so many small businesses, mom-and-pop stores that are still here," said Melissa James, co-owner of Junk Girls.

"It's so important to shop small during the holidays. Vibrant downtowns rely on intentional shoppers who cherish shopkeepers that know their name and their favorite order," Butler said.

That's why these local business owners say they are offering deals, hoping to encourage shoppers to stop by.

Junk Girls is offering 10% off everything in the store on Saturday.

"We are trying to emphasize the small business portion of the whole thing and get people to come downtown on Saturday," James said.

Thrifty Beaches owner Adam Kemp says they are offering 25% off everything both Friday and Saturday, as well as hiding more discounts throughout the store.

"We're going to essentially tape 20 blue tickets to hangers and these will be all around the store, and it'll basically be a voucher ranging from anywhere between $20 and $40 that you can use when you check out," Kemp said.

Over at the Ah Luis Store, discounts will also begin Friday.

"Customers can come in and they'll get 'Christmas Cash' to use that day on their purchase. There is no minimum purchase requirement for that, and then there's also an opportunity to spin our prize wheel and you can get free gift cards, ornaments, Santa grab bags," Butler added.

Downtown San Luis Obispo is also encouraging people to shop locally. Beginning Friday, if you spend $100 dollars before December 24, you can show your receipts to the Chamber of Commerce and receive a $25 gift card.