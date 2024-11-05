Some things to know if you still need to return your ballot

If you are still needing to return your ballot ahead of the Nov. 5 Election, are a few things to know.

At the County Clerk Recorder's Office in San Luis Obispo, Melanie Foster spent Monday processing vote-by-mail ballots.

Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County clerk-recorder and registrar of voters, says that as of Monday morning, more than 80,000 ballots have been returned in San Luis Obispo County, almost double the number returned during the March primary.

"The only thing that will invalidate a ballot is if they turn in a ballot without an envelope," Foster said, referring to vote-by-mail ballots.

Fosters says if you are planning to vote-by-mail or drop off your ballot, there are some common mistakes she sees voters make.

"They are either unsigned envelopes or members of the household sign each others' envelopes. We’re able to match them up or just the envelope itself getting damaged," Foster said.

"If someone makes a mistake, if they "X" out the choice they didn't want and make it clear to us what their choice is, it can be corrected on our side," Foster said.

Cano says not to use red, pink or purple ink when bubbling in on the sheets or it will be counted as a blank ballot.

Other mistakes she’s seen involve signatures.

"Either the voter did not include a signature or their signature does not match. When that happens, by law we have to send a letter to a voter letting them know how to cure their signature either by filling out the form and signing it so their signature matches," Cano said.

If you haven’t yet turned in your ballot, Cano has some last-minute reminders.

"Once they put their ballot in the envelope, make sure it's sealed and they've signed it. If there are questions if your signature is going to match, take a look at your driver's license because we are going to pull that signature from the driver's license and compare it to what's on your ballot," Cano said.

To be counted, your ballot must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you are submitting a ballot through the post office, Foster has other recommendations.

"Please take it inside the office and get it postmarked as long as it is postmarked by election day and to our office within seven days it can be counted," Foster said.

