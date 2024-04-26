'Something for everyone': San Luis Obispo International Film Festival kicks off

The 30th annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is taking place through April 30.

Skye McLennan, the executive director for the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, says the six-day event has something for everyone.

“I would say that we truly have something for everyone,” said McLennan. “We have narratives, documentaries, short films. We have films about sports like surfing, skateboarding this year. There’s no genre that we don’t cover here at the festival. Even horror actually.”

She says seeing the audience's reaction makes all the effort worth it.

“Seeing people laugh, cry, enjoy themselves,” said McLennan. “That’s what we work all year long on is bringing the people together. It means so much.”

The directors and writers told KSBY News that it's an honor to participate in the festival.

“This is terrific,” said David R. Hardberger, "Homecoming" short film director. “I’m glad that they’re doing this here. It gives independence. It gives people like myself short films. It gives people an opportunity to get out there and see it.”

“It’s stunning," said Kelly O’Sullivan, "Ghostlight" film director and writer. "Even just walking into this theater, which is obviously so gorgeous and so historic, and to get to open up the film, it’s just an honor and a privilege and I feel very lucky."

One San Luis Obispo resident told KSBY News he looks forward to watching the documentary films yearly.

“Every year I’m always looking out for some of the great documentaries,” said Stephen Heraldo of San Luis Obispo. “I’m a documentarian myself and I just love being able to watch people’s lives and connecting with them on that really human level.”

The participants this year have some advice for up-and-coming film directors and writers who are looking to break into the industry.

“Make it for as little as you possibly can because I think for so many people they get hung up on not having the 2 to 3 million dollar budget,” said O’Sullivan. “Even if it’s starting to make it with almost no resources, gather the people who are going to roll their sleeves up and start making things.”

“Whatever work comes along,” said Hardberger “Take it! Get your foot in the door. Get your face out there. Get your name out there and make connections.”

Learn more about the 30th annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival on its website.