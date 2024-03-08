Stained glass windows installation underway at French Hospital's chapel

The installation of 29 stained glass windows is underway at the French Hospital Medical Center's Swanson Family Chapel.

The artwork titled "Ribbon of Hope" is designed to create a "breathtaking ambiance reflecting hope and peace," Dignity Health officials said.

Elizabeth Devereaux from Chico spent the past 3 years designing and creating these custom and colorful stained glass windows.

"I really love working in a space where there's a spiritual aspect to it, and you can bring something that deepens or inspires or comforts people," Devereaux said. "That's what I feel we're doing here in this chapel."

The installation would require multiple days to complete. Each panel weighs about 250 pounds and the total artwork would cover 700 square feet of the chapel, officials said.

The Swanson Family Chapel was sponsored by Bill and Cheryl Swanson, who told KSBY that they wanted to give back to the community they grew up in.

"During my career, I had about 70,000 people work for me and people got ill. And so you realized the value of a community hospital," Bill said.

During the time the Swansons were about to donate, Bill said he had to undergo a procedure at French Hospital. The nurse who was taking care of him told him that when she wanted to pray, she would have to go to one of the linen closets to pray.

"That's it me real quick that this provided a place not only for patients and family but for staff," Bill said.

With the $2.75 million donations from Swansons', French Hospital was able to build the interfaith chapel that can hold up to 65 people as well as patient gurneys.

Officials said in addition to the stained glass windows, the chapel also features a bell tower with a unique cast bell that was installed in October 2021.