Starbucks lovers your drink could cost more starting this week

Starting on Tuesday, June 24 Starbucks rolled out new charges.

The coffee shop now charges 80 cents for any combination of sauces or syrups, regardless of the number of pumps or flavors.

Other add-ins like matcha powder will cost $1 per scoop, dried fruit 50 cents, and chai concentrate 80 cents a serving.

However, Classic syrup will remain free in any beverage, and you can still add or substitute sauces in pre-flavored drinks, like a mocha frappuccino, at no extra charge.

To help customers track these changes, Starbucks is introducing a new pricing update feature in its app.

As customers customize their orders, the updated prices will be shown in real time. The move comes under CEO Brian Niccol’s leadership as part of a broader strategy to boost sales and streamline operations.