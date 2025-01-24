State transportation agency considering Bob Jones Trail completion

On January 14, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million to fund the construction of the Bob Jones Gap Closure Project.

Now, approval of the project and its new budget adjustment is in the hands of the California Transportation Commission (CTC).

The decades-long project to connect both sections of the trail could be close to the finish line.

“On the trail, it's a lot safer. You don't have cars and it reassures you are in a safe place getting exercise,” Matthew Boowe said when asked how riding his bike on the trail compares to cycling on the roadway.

Many bikers say a connecting trail from San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach is just what the county needs.

“I've taken this road to go to SLO, but I like being on a protected trail. It's scary,” cyclist Diane Dickey said.

Dickey says she wants to bike more often by Avila Beach but has concerns about how close the cars get to bikers.

“It is scary so I choose not to bike all the time,” Dickey said.

The CTC required Public Works to have the entire project fully funded by the end of January in order to submit for approval.

“In addition to the commuting benefits, it will provide safety benefits and take bikes off the road that's shared with cars,” said John Waddell, SLO County Director of Public Works.

The 4.5-mile connection would be built on state property along Highway 101, eliminating the need to use private property.

Construction is estimated to cost $36 million with work starting in early 2026 and it would be broken down into two phases.

The first section, from the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo to Clover Ridge Lane, would cost around $16 million. Grant money for this section is what's being considered by the CTC.

The second section is from Clover Ridge Lane to San Luis Bay Drive in the parking lot on Ontario Road. It would be around $20 million. This section needs more funding before it can move forward.

The remaining $20 million includes funding from Caltrans and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and the $5 million the board approved last week.

"Expansion is essential. The more paths we have, the safer paths we have, the safer it is for the county,” Bowe said.

The Board of Supervisors hopes the California Transportation Commission will approve the proposed project changes at their March 20 meeting.

Public Works has submitted its final plans to Caltrans for review. They are also working to get environmental permits.

