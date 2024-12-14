Steve Miller Band guitarist, local musicians perform to benefit family in need

Music and crowds filled Rod & Hammer Rock in San Luis Obispo Friday evening for Up+Adam's Breaking & Entering Jingle Jam event.

Locals and visitors watched as nine musical acts graced the stage in support of a generous cause.

Proceeds from the live concert are going toward Adam Montiel's Breaking & Entering Christmas, an annual initiative to surprise a Central Coast family in need with financial support, gifts and holiday decorations.

Montiel, who brought the initiative to the Central Coast, said Friday's event had "some of the best musicians and songwriters," including Damon Castillo, Kenny Lee Lewis from the Steve Miller Band, and another half dozen or so local musicians.

"It's like the Avengers of local musicians all for this family," he said. "This night could not get you into the Christmas spirit any better."

Organizers said this year's Breaking & Entering Christmas will support two siblings, 8 and 10 years old, by making their Christmas magical.

The campaign has been a tradition for over 10 years.