Local hardware supply stores prepared for the next storm

The potential for inches of rain along with heavy wind gusts over the weekend had folks popping into places like Miner’s Ace Hardware for supplies.

“I think last year kind of gave people an idea of what to expect, so we weren't caught unprepared,” said Haley Fischer, store manager of Miner’s Ace Hardware in San Luis Obispo.

Michael Alamo, a San Luis Obispo resident of over five decades, geared up as best he could.

“I came in right before the storm started,” Alamo said. “I noticed that one of the gutters was starting to lean. I had to go up and quickly put some large bolts right into the wood to keep it from falling off. The ones on the first level were fine, but I got one on the second level that's hanging by a thread and it's flapping and making a lot of noise.”

Fischer says her store was stocked with sandbags, tarps, and straw wattle, but they had to do some storm prep of their own.

“There were definitely a lot of things hanging that we had to take down because the wind was so intense. We didn't want things blown around knocking people out,” she said.

With wind gusts like the Central Coast saw over the weekend, safety was top of mind for Fischer and her employees.

“We kept all of our employees safe, and that's really what you can do the best, and I think we did a pretty good job,” Fischer said. “We're just going to keep on cleaning up and get ready if there’s another one.”