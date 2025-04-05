Street in downtown SLO shuts down as crowds gather for 'Hands Off!' rally Saturday

Part of Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo has been closed off as crowds of people have gathered at the courthouse for the "Hands Off!" demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

The rally is part of a nationwide day of protest against the Trump administration and its latest policies.



The transportation manager for the City of San Luis Obispo told KSBY on Friday that the section of Monterey Street between Santa Rosa and Osos Streets would be closed to vehicle traffic during the event, and that drivers should expect detours for several hours.

Organizers with Indivisible San Luis Obispo County say the protest will feature eight guest speakers and a human shield around the courthouse.

Representatives add that it is a non-violent protest lasting until 1:30 p.m.

The organization reportedly received permits from the city to host an event with more than 1,000 attendees.

Organizers told KSBY on Friday that they were expecting between 3,000 and 5,000 people to show up.

This is a developing story.