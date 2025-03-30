Students from across SLO Co. connect at first-of-its-kind robotics tournament

Central Coast students competed in a unique kind of match-up this weekend— one that involved engineering and robots.

Old Mission School (OMS) hosted the first-ever OMS Friendship Robotics Tournament on Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The event invited teams from Atascadero Fine Arts Academy, St. Patrick's School, and OMS to compete in several robotics matches and a creative engineering challenge.

Organizers say the goal of the tournament was to connect students from different schools who shared the same passion.

"Them being able to start it here, I think it's an easier access point and you'll get more kids involved in it because it's starting at that lower level, and they're just so curious and so excited and really delightful to work with at this age," Amy Fraser, a robotics coach at OMS, told KSBY.

This is the school's first year of having its own competitive robotics team.

School officials say they are proud to facilitate and host an event of this size at its San Luis Obispo campus.