Studio De Myriam celebrates its grand opening with dance, food and wine

Studio De Myriam, a dance studio in San Luis Obispo, celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

The event was filled with dance, food and wine pairings.

Participants took dance lessons and enjoyed Black Sheep Bar and Grill's award-winning Mac'N Cheese.

Myriam Olaizola, owner of Studio De Myriam, said she opens to provide a space for "all creative people".

"(I want to) give them the freedom to express themselves and feel that it's okay to do that. There's no judgement," Olaizola said.

Studio De Myriam is located at 3563 Sueldo Street in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday's event was hosted in partnership with At Her Table, a local organization that is hosting a series of events to celebrate female-owned businesses in honor of Women History Month.

