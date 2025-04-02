Sub.Sessions donated a portion of proceeds from their event celebrating Women's History Month to a non-profit

As Women's History Month came to an end in March, Sub.Sessions held an event at the Octogan Barn in San Luis Obispo last Saturday, where a portion of the proceeds went to the Lumina Alliance.

The event was called Femme Sessions, and attendees were given a safe space to express their feminity.

Vendors, artists, DJs, and musicians were a part of bringing the event to life.

Tickets for the event were 30 dollars, and the organizers told KSBY News that over 150 people showed.

“We are doing this in honor of Women's History Month,” said Alexis Weaver, Sub.Sessions Operations Director and Event Coordinator. “We try to do this every march.”

“A portion of the proceeds are going to Lumina Alliance, which is a nonprofit organization that helps women on sexual assault violence,” said Sierra Brower, Sub.Sessions Social Media Manager.

Sub.Sessions told us that this was their fourth Femme Sessions, and they plan to hold this same event sometime next March.