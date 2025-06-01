'Such an exciting time': Pride in the Plaza kicks off Pride Month in SLO

As community members round out the month of May this weekend, many are gearing up to celebrate Pride Month on the Central Coast.

On Saturday, people gathered at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo for Pride in the Plaza— a signature celebration hosted by the Gala Pride and Diversity Center and Central Coast Pride.

Attendees welcomed in the celebrations with live performances, food and drink, local vendors, and community resources.

Organizers say the colorful tradition is the largest LGBTQ event in the county.

Elliot Peters, a San Luis Obispo resident visiting the festival, told KSBY about why he enjoyed the event.

“It's always such an exciting time, you know. There's art, there's music, there's people just having a great time," Peters said. "It's really great to celebrate the diversity here in SLO.”

San Luis Obispo resident Ruby Intner visited the festival last year and told KSBY that it has grown since then.

"It was so nice to see that this had expanded, that there was, like, an entire other street. That felt really good, because it meant last year was so successful, [and] now this was even bigger," Intner said.

Saturday's event marked the first day of Pridefest 2025— a month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community on the Central Coast.

You can find the details on other Pride events happening in June by visiting the Gala Pride and Diversity Center's website.