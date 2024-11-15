Sunday event in San Luis Obispo to honor victims of traffic collisions

This Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and the San Luis Obispo community is paying tribute with a memorial event at the county courthouse.

According to state traffic data, there were approximately 4,000 crashes on San Luis Obispo County roads over the last five years. That's 800 crashes per year.

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is hosting an inaugural event to honor those who've lost their lives or been seriously injured in road traffic accidents.

This weekend's event is also aimed at raising awareness about traffic violence.

"It's really an opportunity to show solace and reverence and respect for those that lost their lives but also for those that work in public safety," said John Dinunzio, SLOCOG Regional Transportation Planner.

The event takes place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, in front of the SLO County Courthouse Annex at 1050 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.

