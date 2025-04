Lights! Camera! VOTE!

San Luis Obispo’s Sunset Drive-In has been nominated for “Best Drive-In Theater in the U.S.” in a new 2025 poll for USA Today10Best.

Sunset Drive-In is the only nominee from California.

This American pastime is undergoing a revival, and an expert panel nominated their top 20 spots to enjoy a drive-in movie. Now it's your turn to decide the winner.

Click here to cast your vote. You can vote once per day until May 12.

Ten winners will be announced on May 21.