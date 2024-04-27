Surf Nite brought big waves to the big screen at international film festival

Big waves were crashing on the big screen Friday night in San Luis Obispo.

It was Surf Nite at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, where fans from all over gathered to celebrate and appreciate surfing in theatre.

One long-time surfer and local resident told KSBY he makes sure to never miss the event.

"Sometimes we get together for just this one night and we come here and we tell either lies or fun stories or adventures or 'What have you been doing?'" said Bob Voglin, a San Luis Obispo resident who has been surfing for 64 years. "So, there's just something very special about Surf Nite at the San Luis Obispo film fest and I love it and I'd never miss it if I can."

The event, coined the Rocky Horror Picture Show for surf and film lovers according to event organizers, featured live music from Riff Tide and two films.

The first film was "To Be Frank," which explores the authenticity and community of the surfing world. The second was "Trilogy: New Wave." The film captured the story of three elite surfers searching for pristine waves.

You can learn more about Surf Nite, as well as upcoming events, on the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival website.