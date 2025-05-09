Symphony in Bloom an annual celebration of SLO Symphony

An annual celebration to benefit the SLO Symphony is taking place on Saturday at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center.

The Symphony Ball will take place before the season finale concert. Organizers say tickets are sold out to the Ball but tickets still remain for the concert that starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The San Luis Obispo Symphony was founded in 1954 with many of their concerts held at the Performing Arts Center.

The concert will be performed by Cellist Amit Peled who will perform the Elgar Cello Concerto.

For more information on tickets click here: https://slosymphony.org/calendar-2024-2025/elgar-cello-concerto/ [slosymphony.org]