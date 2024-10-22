Tax-Aide program in need of volunteers for 2025 tax season

The San Luis Obispo County AARP Tax-Aide program is looking for volunteers for the upcoming tax season.

The organization provides free tax preparation services for seniors and people who fall under the low and moderate-income categories.

Positions available include tax return preparers, client facilitators, and call center help.

All positions will receive training and IRS certification.

“This is an important way to give back to the community and put dollars back in the community because for every dollar we help prepare, there's a chance they might get a refund to put back into the community. Last year, our refund was over $3 million generated through our tax prep work. That’s $3 million that might not have come back into the community,” said Norman Baxter, SLO County AARP Tax-Aide Site Coordinator.

So far, there are 75 volunteers for the nine sites throughout the county.

The season begins around February 1.

The AARP Tax-Aide program has been providing tax preparation services to people on the Central Coast for over 30 years.

For more information on how to help, visit this link.