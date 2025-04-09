The 83rd annual Poly Royal Rodeo kicks off on April 9th

The 83rd annual Poly Royal Rodeo kicks off on April 9. New this year is an additional performance night, added to accommodate more people.

Poly Royal will be held at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex on campus during Cal Poly’s Open House.

A Cal Poly Rodeo Showcase and concert that is sold out will be held exclusively for students on Wednesday, April 9.

The three-night general admission events will begin Thursday, April 10, with the first Cal Poly Rodeo Showcase performance and the festivities end on Saturday, April 12, with the Poly Royal Rodeo Finals.

The Poly Royal Rodeo is the marquee event on campus during Cal Poly’s annual Open House.

The event will have top rodeo athletes from around the West Coast.

They will compete for a championship title in events like steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding and bull riding.