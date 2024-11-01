The Halloween spirit comes to downtown San Luis Obispo's farmers' market

Halloween and all of its festivities fell on a Thursday this year, which meant downtown San Luis Obispo's farmers' market was an epicenter of celebration.

The usual five-block strip of over 100 vendors was accompanied by hundreds of locals and visitors dressed up in all kinds of costumes.

The market hosted several Halloween events, including a trick-or-treat trail at participating downtown businesses, a costume contest in Mission Plaza, and a "scary-oke" at the intersection of Chorro and Higuera streets.

KSBY caught up with a resident who emphasized the positive environment.

"I feel like the environment here has been really positive so far," said Jacquelin Lee, a member of the SLO Furries club. "Everyone is in costume so we get to share our hobby in a place where everyone has an alter ego and it's been pretty fun."

The farmers' market runs from 6 to roughly 9 p.m. every Thursday. You can learn more on Downtown SLO's website.