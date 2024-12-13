'The kids just love it': SLO County Sheriff hosts 35th annual bicycle giveaway

Kids from all over San Luis Obispo County visited the Sheriff's Honor Farm on Thursday to receive a free bike.

Organizers of the event say they gave away approximately 200 bicycles.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, other groups and nonprofits participated in the event; 48 kids from PRJUSD came to pick up their bikes and some say it's the first bike they've ever had.

"Every year you have a little snapshot of a child seeing that bike for the first time. Everyone leaves here with a smile," said Stephanie Landgraf, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Correctional Captain.

Each kid also gets fitted for a helmet.

"There's a lot of organizations that come together. We have Public Health here helping with helmet fittings and sizing bikes. We also have organizations donate a lot of equipment and time to train the incarcerated population," Landgraf said.

Inmates at the Honor Farm learn how to rebuild the bikes and fix them up throughout the year.

Some then come out to help distribute the bikes.

"They learn job skills. They learn connections to the community and giving back. I think a lot of them feel that they are doing something good and feel better about themselves going forward," Landgraf said.

"The kids just love it. You know, to get something new around the holidays is something that they really enjoy, and it helps them in a lot of different ways," said Tom Harrington, PRJUSD Director of Student Services.

The kids at the event say they are looking forward to riding their new bikes to school with their friends.