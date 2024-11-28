'The magic of the holidays': City of SLO Holiday Trolley service returns Friday

City officials have announced that the San Luis Obispo’s Holiday Trolley service is set to return on Friday.

The trolley— which is adorned with holiday lights and decorations— "captures the magic of the holidays" and is open to both locals and visitors this holiday season, according to City of San Luis Obispo representatives.

The Holiday Trolley will run on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29.

For 50 cents (or 25 cents for seniors or disabled riders), individuals can use the Holiday Trolley as a festive transportation option in the heart of Downtown SLO and its surrounding hotel areas.

The trolley will loop through Downtown San Luis Obispo every 30 minutes along the following route:

City of San Luis Obispo 2024 Holiday Trolley service route

“The Holiday Trolley is just one of the many attractions our town has to offer. We encourage everyone to hop on board, explore, and enjoy the festive atmosphere,” said Jennifer Rice, the City’s Public Works Deputy Director of Mobility Services, in a press release.

For more information on the Trolley Service routes and schedules, you can visit the City of San Luis Obispo's transportation webpage or call (805) 541-2877.