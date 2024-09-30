The Monday Club celebrates its 100th anniversary by stepping back in time

Community members got the chance to step into history at The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

The non-profit civic organization says it has been involved in local community service for 100 years.

This weekend, the site hosted Doors Open California— an event that encourages historic sites across California to celebrate their culture and architecture with public tours and guest speakers.

The Monday Club participated by having its docents dress up in 1920s attire and give tours of the building to attendees.

Event coordinator Mary Qualls says the organization tries to make itself known beyond Sunday's events.

"It's something that we actually do every month, and that is open our doors to educate the public about our club, but about our building as well [...] and the importance of preserving this work of art for our community," Qualls said.

The historical site was the subject of a new film called "The Story of The Monday Club and the Women Who Built It," which the organization also premiered during Sunday's festivities.