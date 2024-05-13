This infrastructure project in San Luis Obispo aims to make road improvements for all users

The Higuera Complete Streets Project is identified as a high priority in the active transportation plan for the city.

The project will provide improvements for everyone who uses the roads in many areas around San Luis Obispo including bikers like Willy Wilson.

“There's a major level of security added when there are physical barriers between cars that are able to go up to 60 miles next to you and you on a bike,” Wilson said, who is a program assistant for Bike SLO County, a nonprofit working to build a safer community for bicycling.

One aspect of the Higuera Complete Street Project aims to do just that.

Higuera Street from Marsh to South streets is looking to be upgraded with protected bike lanes and concrete separation along the corridor with gaps where there are driveways.

City of San Luis Obispo

There are plans to do this around other areas in San Luis Obispo, as well.

The design also aims to improve pedestrian crossings and accessibility with 74 curb ramps and 45 upgraded or new crosswalks.

There will be new center-turn lanes and upgraded traffic signals.

Wilson has been riding her bike around San Luis Obispo for 10 years, she says the roads need improvement in some areas.

“While something like mountain biking is dangerous in terms of the injuries you can get there's something that feels so much more safe because you're never riding with auto traffic,” Wilson said.

However, Geramaldi rides his bike often and says the roads are fine the way they are. Having grown up in Los Angeles, the traffic for him was far worse.

Geramaldi thinks putting money towards the green lanes is a good idea.

“I think it would be better to spend more on the green lanes because I think the green lanes are more effective and people know what to do,” Geramaldi said.

He says some changes aren't necessary.

“The concrete barriers on Chorro — one thing I notice is that they are really low and gray concrete," Geramaldi said. "I drove my car in that area at night and barely noticed them so maybe having reflectors or soft bollards a little higher so it's noticeable would help."

The project will cover connections to local schools, businesses, parks, residents and more.

The city is hoping to get the project approved in the fall of this year to start construction in early 2025.

A meeting will be held on Thursday at the San Luis Obispo City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community members to learn more about the plan and bring any questions they have.