"This year was an unbelievable success" - City of SLO reflects on St. Patrick's Day weekend regulations

With St. Patrick's Day celebrations now over, the City of San Luis Obispo took some time to reflect on how regulations went.

"This year was an unbelievable success," said Police Chief Rick Scott.

During an update at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Police Chief Rick Scott said this year 4 arrests were made, all for public intoxication.

"Our overarching goal going into the weekend was safety, but ensuring specifically that our roadways stayed open, that our neighborhoods stayed clear of traffic and people, and that we maintained civility," Scott said.

He went on to say that 40 citations were issued, 20 by SLOPD and 20 by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Both of those numbers are down from last year when 12 arrests were made, and 156 citations were issued.

Chief Scott attributes lower numbers this year in part to Cal Poly.

The university held an on-campus concert in an effort to reduce the number of people heading to neighborhoods to party.

Cal Poly officials released a statement to KSBY: "The university was pleased that the weekend saw much lower incidences of destructive and out-of-control behavior on and off campus as compared to last year. Notwithstanding the dangerous behavior of students who broke through the security gates, the concert achieved its intended goal of giving students a safer alternative to celebrate on campus and away from nearby neighborhoods."

Chief Scott estimates around $75,000 dollars went into regulating weekend festivities, most of which was for additional staffing.

He says that that estimate is only for March 15th, and that they will be releasing the final cost, and numbers of arrests and citations for the entire weekend in the coming days.