Three found guilty of human trafficking in a historic San Luis Obispo County case

District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that Tremaine Quincy Tejon Jones, Joshua Diante Murphy, and Heather Lynne Hunt have been convicted of a historic human trafficking case involving a minor for sex acts and pimping a child under 16.

Murphy was additionally found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as committing sex acts on a 15-year-old.

Hunt was found to have trafficked the victim under “force, fear, threats, menace, duress, or coercion,” which could lead to a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. The jury also confirmed aggravating factors for all three defendants, potentially increasing their sentences.

The trial was notable for using three separate juries one for each defendant an unprecedented move in San Luis Obispo County.

Officials say the defendants lured the victim from Nevada and trafficked her across California before her rescue in Pismo Beach in January 2021 during the Operation Reclaim and Rebuild anti-human trafficking initiative.

“Trafficking a young juvenile for commercial sexual exploitation is outrageous criminal conduct that devastates its victims leaving wounds for a lifetime and that’s why we work so hard to combat it here in San Luis Obispo County,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We honor the young survivor who demonstrated strength and courage during the lengthy process that included testimony in court and rigorous cross examination by three defense attorneys."

The defendants will be sentenced on August 27.