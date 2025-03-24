Three local handbell choirs join together during fundraiser concert Sunday

A chorus of bells rang out on Sunday as community members enjoyed a free handbell concert at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church.

Three Methodist handbell choirs from Los Osos, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo all joined together to put on the performance.

Organizers say the concert served as a fundraiser for victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles this year.

Virginia Rodgers, a bell choir director, told KSBY that Sunday's collaborative performance was a first-of-its-kind feat.

"It's a new thing. We've never done this before, to have all three choirs at this concert," Rodgers said. "Each choir is going to bring two pieces by themselves, and then we're going to bring a piece directed by each of the three directors for all of the choirs to play together. So, it's very different."

The performance marks the end of the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church's annual Beacon Arts Show, which highlights dozens of local artists' work every year.