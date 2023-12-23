Three SLO Co. high schools receive $30,000 wellness center grants

Several San Luis Obispo County high schools received grants to implement and expand school-based wellness centers.

San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live Partnership (SLOFNLP) awarded Paso Robles High School, Nipomo High School and San Luis Obispo High School a one-year, $30,000 grant each.

Health officials said the wellness centers will "incorporate Social Emotional Learning best practices and youth development framework (...) to create environments where students feel safe and connected."

“Through our prevention work with school-based chapters, we have seen first-hand the need for additional mental health and wellness services at school sites throughout the county,” Megan Frauenheim, SLOFNLP County Coordinator, said in a statement. “Through these grants, we are excited to see how each wellness center will expand services to their students and are looking forward to deepening the partnership Friday Night Live has at our local schools to further increase student resiliency.”

With the grant, the wellness centers will be implementing services including counseling, drop-in student hours, and ongoing mental health education beginning in January 2024, officials said.

Students will also play an active role in designing and implementing the services at the wellness center under the SLOFNLP's youth development framework.