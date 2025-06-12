Three-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 slows traffic in San Luis Obispo

A three-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The agency reported the collision near the Madonna Road off-ramp at 4:52 p.m.

Officials say a blue Dodge pickup truck and two minivans were involved in the crash.

Three tow trucks were called to the scene by authorities.

At 5:01 p.m., CHP reported that the #1 and #2 lanes on the highway were shut down, with traffic passing in the on-ramp lane.

The #2 lane opened back up to traffic at 5:27 p.m., according to authorities.

As of 5:41 p.m., traffic on northbound Highway 101 was moving at a slow pace from Los Osos Valley Road to Madonna Road.

The CHP reported that all lanes were open at 5:49 p.m.