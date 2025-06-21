Thrift store in jeopardy of closing

KSBY was first to report that Wilshire Health and Community Services in San Luis Obispo will be closing at the end of June after 40-years on the Central Coast.

And now we are learning the thrift store connected to the organization could also be closing soon.

Proceeds from the thrift store went to help uninsured and under-insured Wilshire Hospice patients.

Volunteers with Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest Thrift Store on Higuera Street say they expect to be closing their doors in the next few weeks but they hope one of the local non-profits in town will take over the thrift store and keep it open.

“This is such a magical place, and it's a shame to hear that it may be closed. We're doing everything in our power to make sure that doesn't happen. We've gotten a lot of interest from the community coming to us, saying other nonprofits are coming to us and saying, what can we do? So I believe there might be something in the works, and we may be able to stay,” said store manager Jenann McLennan.