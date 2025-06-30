Tibetan monks bring sand mandala tour to San Luis Obispo

A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks is visiting San Luis Obispo this week as part of a three-week tour featuring the creation of traditional sand mandalas, cultural events and public ceremonies.

The tour is led by monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery and includes a stop at Art & Positivity Central at 1239 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo. Visitors will be able to observe the monks constructing three distinct sand mandalas using colored sand, with events scheduled from June 27 through July 2.

The public is invited to observe daily progress as well as opening and closing ceremonies. The mandalas represent traditional Tibetan themes, including peace and compassion. Monks will also lead community discussions and participate in special events in surrounding cities such as Paso Robles and Atascadero.

The sand mandala is a ritual art form meant to symbolize impermanence and harmony. After several days of detailed work, the designs are traditionally dismantled in a closing ceremony, and the sand is released into a natural body of water.

This Central Coast stop is part of a broader cultural outreach effort supported by the Drepung Gomang Center for Engaged Compassion. Organizers say the tour helps promote intercultural understanding and preserve Tibetan artistic and spiritual traditions.

