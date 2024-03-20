Tillys to celebrate grand opening of San Luis Obispo location

Tillys, a retail clothing store popular in Southern California that has spread across the state and nation, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in San Luis Obispo.

The event is set to take place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature a live DJ, 360 photobooth, henna tattoo artists, sweet treats and more.

Representatives from the clothing store said the first 100 customers will also receive a free exclusive TIllys San Luis Obispo T-shirt.

Tillys is a clothing brand that sells a variety of clothes, footwear and accessories and is based in Irvine.

The store is located in the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center.