Top campsites in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties recognized in 2025 Hipcamp Awards

Hipcamp, an app for discovering and booking campsites, has announced the winners of its 2025 Hipcamp Awards, spotlighting the best camping spots across the U.S.

Notable winners in California include several standout sites in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Locally, Cuyama Badlands in Santa Barbara and Freedog Farms @ Cactus Flower Ranch in Buellton took top honors for their unique glamping and outdoor experiences.

Meanwhile, SLO Country Camp in San Luis Obispo and Twisted Branch in Paso Robles earned recognition for their scenic locations and pristine camping conditions.

Ballard Walnut Grove in Solvang and Mt. Rancho in Santa Margarita also made the list, showcasing the diversity of camping options in the region.

With over 7 million users and more than 500,000 campsites reviewed, Hipcamp’s annual awards highlight the very best spots for tent campers, RVers, and glampers alike.

For more information on the award winners, visit Hipcamp.com.